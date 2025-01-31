Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium to be inaugurated on Feb 7, confirms PCB chief

LAHORE, JAN 31: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday confirmed that newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and National Stadium Karachi would be inaugurated on February 7 and February 11, respectively ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

“Lahore stadium is going to be inaugurated on February 7, God willing,” Naqvi told the media at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The chairman added that inauguration of Lahore’s stadium will be done by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whereas Karachi’s will be done by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The chairman added that the stadium’s renovation is at the last stages with workers giving it final touch ups and 100% work will be completed before February 7.

“Construction and renovation of Gaddafi Stadium was promised to be completed on January 31,” he said adding that the work at the historical stadium began in October last year.

As for the opening ceremony of the event, the chairman of the national cricketing body stated that it will be held on February 16 in cooperation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Naqvi also confirmed that India and Chairman ICC Jay Shah have been invited for the opening ceremony of the marquee event however, “Jay Shah’s participation in the commemoration of the event is not confirmed”.

“We are completely prepared for Champions Trophy,” Naqvi assured and added that Pakistan’s squad for the event will be announced soon.

“We trust the selection team, a good team will be selected,” he added.

Talking about the international players from the seven other participating nations, Naqvi said that they will be welcomed and the PCB alongwith other teams, is working day and night for the security and other arrangements of the incoming international teams.

The eight-team tournament, comprising 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is consisted of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches, while four matches, including all three of India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualifies then it will be held in Dubai.