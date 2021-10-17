Chakkrid Krachaiwong visits LCCI
LAHORE, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Chakkrid Krachaiwong, visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed with Mr. Mian Nauman Kabir discuss, the president of the chamber on trade and investment between Thailand and Pakistan.
During the meeting, both sides gave an important on matters of mutual benefits including FTA Thai-Pakistan negotiations, Halal products, Thai Festival in Lahore etc.
