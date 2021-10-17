Sunday, October 17, 2021
Chakkrid Krachaiwong visits LCCI

| October 17, 2021

LAHORE, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Chakkrid Krachaiwong, visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed with Mr. Mian Nauman Kabir discuss, the president of the chamber on trade and investment between Thailand and Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides gave an important on matters of mutual benefits including FTA Thai-Pakistan negotiations, Halal products, Thai Festival in Lahore etc. 

Chakkrid Krachaiwong visits LCCI

