Chairman Senate Speaker Sindh Assembly visits Irish Parliament

KARACHI: A high-level parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, visited Ireland to strengthen parliamentary collaboration and learn from international best practices.

The delegation included parliamentary leadership from Pakistan, compromising Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, MNA Naveed Qamar, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Senator Nasir Mehmood, MNA Ali Qasim Gilani, MNA Ali Zahid, MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan, MNA Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan, MNA Saba Sadiq, and MNA Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.

During their visit to The Oireachtas, the bicameral parliament of Ireland, the delegation was warmly received by Ms. Comhairle, Speaker of the lower house of the Oireachtas.

The delegation was introduced to Ireland’s independent and innovative budgetary analysis system and effective parliamentary oversight mechanisms.

Delegation toured the Budget Office, gaining insights into its role in facilitating transparent and efficient financial governance.

Discussions were held on the potential establishment of similar budget offices in Pakistan’s legislative assemblies to enhance budgetary accountability and fiscal oversight.

This visit marks a step forward in promoting parliamentary cooperation and adopting modern practices for strengthening governance in Pakistan.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah emphasized the importance of such international exchanges in building capacity for legislative institutions in Pakistan.