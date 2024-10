Chairman PEMRA visits Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

KARTARPUR, OCT 11 /DNA/ – Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman PEMRA along with DG PEMRA visited Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

He was received and welcomed by PMU Administration, Kartarpur Sahib.

Mr Saleem Baig payed obeisance at the Gurdwara, visited Dewan Asthan and partook Langar in the Langar Hall.

He was bestowed with Shield of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

He said that Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was the best example of peace, love and interfaith harmony in the world where pilgrims from neighboring country and from the globe visit to pay their homage and prayers.

He thanked PMU Administration for their nice hospitality at the Gurdwara.