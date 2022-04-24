Chairman JKSM welcomes reunification of various factions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference

Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD, APR 24 /DNA/ – Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) and senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat on Sunday welcomed the reunification of various factions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) across the Line of Control (LoC). The reunification will help the other political parties to work under the single banner of amalgam for the greater cause..

Chairman J&KSM Bhat congratulated the Kashmiris across the globe and APHC leadership on the recent decision that political workers and leaders of various factions of APHC will work under the single banner to reach the Kashmiris ultimate destination that is freedom from Indian occupation .

” Reunification of APHC is a strong and much-awaited decision which will help us to get rid of illegal Indian occupation as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.” Bhat added.

The chairman J&KSM Bhat further said that merger of APHC factions is a symbol of the unconditional love of Mussarat Alam Bhat and Shabbir Ahmed Shah for the Kashmir freedom movement. The reunification decision of APHC also shows the sincerity and foresightness of Alam and Shah.

Bhat further emphasised that It is imperative for the APHC leadership and Kashmiri nation to forge unity among there ranks for the greater cauase of Kashmir.

Chairman JK&SM Bhat said that Modi led government of India has tried time and again to create a rift and divide among APHC at different occasions but on Sunday we are united to achive our right of self-determination which is the ultimate goal of the people of IIOJK.