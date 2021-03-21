Chairman CDA pays a surprise visit to new blocks of Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21 – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) paid a surprise visit to the new blocks of Capital Hospital. Chairman reviewed ongoing construction work, and directed to complete new blocks as soon as possible.

While briefing the Chairman at the occasion, the officials told that, construction of new blocks has been delayed due to corona pandemic lockdown, demolition of old blocks and transfer of services. However, work on construction of new blocks is in full swing now. Work on these blocks started in September 2019, while the project will be completed in three more months.

Officials informed that, 5-storey building will have capacity of 100 beds. ICU and CCU departments will be set up in the said block.

All OPDs and diagnostic centers will be set up in the 5-storey building with basement, while rooms for 6 consultants, 8 rooms for medical officers and 4 rooms for diagnostic procedures will be provided. Diagnostic services will include ECG, ETT, Echo-cardiography and Gastro Endoscopy.

Moreover, 33-bed complete (Male) Medical Ward will be set up on the ground floor, while a Women’s Ward with 33 beds will be set up on the first floor.

On second floor, 16 beds, CCU, an angiography suite, VIP cardiac room, Nurses station, duty rooms and medical equipment store will be constructed. On the third floor, Officers Medical Ward with 18 beds will be constructed, they added.=DNA

