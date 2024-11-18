Chairman CDA participates in Smog Awareness Symposium

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa participated in the Smog Awareness Symposium and Walk as a chief guest hosted by Capital Hospital CDA. The event was aimed at raising public awareness about the growing environmental challenges posed by smog and air pollution.

The event was also graced by other guests including Member Administration, Mr. Talat Mehmood; Member Finance, Mr. Tahir Naeem Akhtar; Prof. Dr. Shajee, Head of the Medicine Department at PIMS; Dr. Shazli Manzoor, Pulmonologist; Dr. Imtiaz Paracha, Pulmonologist; and Dr. Akbar Siddique Satti, former Head of the Medicine Department.

During the Smog Awareness Symposium, Chairman CDA, Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the initiative and emphasized the critical need for collaborative efforts in tackling the issue of smog and promoting sustainable urban development. He encouraged all sectors of society to play a role in improving air quality and protecting the health of the public. “Smog knows no boundaries, and it is a shared responsibility to work together to reduce pollution levels in our cities. The steps we take today will benefit generations to come,” Mr. Randhawa remarked.

Prof. Dr. Naeem Taj, who served as both the chief organizer and supervisor of the event, opened the symposium with a compelling address highlighting the importance of collective efforts to mitigate air pollution and promote clean, healthy environments for future generations.

“Increased levels of air pollution, particularly during the winter months, pose a significant threat to public health. Our goal today is not only to raise awareness but also to provide practical solutions that individuals, communities, and institutions can adopt to reduce their environmental impact,” said Prof. Dr. Taj.

Following the symposium, Chairman CDA, Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with other participants took part in the Anti-Smog Walk fostering community engagement and environmental responsibility and a Tree Plantation Drive as part of the hospital’s ongoing environmental initiatives.

The Anti-Smog Walk aimed to highlight the urgent need for sustainable solutions to combat smog. The Participants including environmental experts, healthcare professionals and local authorities walked through designated areas around the hospital, carrying banners with messages about air quality, environmental protection, and the importance of clean air for public health. The walk was a powerful demonstration of solidarity and a call to action for everyone to take responsibility for their environment.

The volunteers, hospital staff, and community members worked together to plant a variety of trees on the hospital grounds, symbolizing a collective commitment to enhancing green spaces and combating the effects of air pollution.

Prof. Dr. Naeem Taj expressed his gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and participants, saying, “Events like these are critical in raising awareness and inspiring meaningful change. It is through these efforts that we can protect the health of our communities and build a cleaner, greener future.”

The Smog Awareness Symposium and Walk concluded with a renewed sense of commitment from all involved to take immediate steps in addressing air pollution and to continue advocating for stronger policies to reduce smog and its harmful effects on public health.