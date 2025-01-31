Chairman CDA meets World Bank team in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with the World Bank’s Senior Disaster Risk Management Program Specialist, Lesley Y. Cordero, and her team on Friday at the CDA Headquarters.

The Member Environment along with the senior CDA officers were also present during the meeting. The primary focus of the discussion was to address the issue of smog and take steps to improve the air quality and environment in Islamabad.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need for issuing a reliable Air Quality Index (AQI) to guide the citizens of Islamabad. Various measures and proposals were also discussed to improve the AQI and mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution.

Chairman CDA stressed the importance of taking practical steps to tackle the causes of smog before the smog season begins. The meeting also highlighted the urgency of controlling smoke-emitting vehicles, with a decision to ensure that all vehicles in Islamabad possess fitness certificates.

Chairman CDA underscored the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against vehicles contributing to smog. He also highlighted that electric buses have been introduced in Islamabad to provide eco-friendly transportation for the city’s residents. This initiative is seen as a significant step toward improving the city’s environment.

Chairman CDA called for strengthening the partnership with the World Bank to combat air pollution and stated that a comprehensive tree plantation campaign this year aims to curb air pollution effectively. He urged the World Bank to provide technical support in obtaining carbon credits for these environmental initiatives.

Moreover, Chairman CDA requested the World Bank’s support in establishing a Carbon Credit Cell in CDA. Lesley Y. Cordero assured the World Bank’s full cooperation in improving Islamabad’s air quality and addressing smog-related issues. She also expressed her willingness to assist CDA in preparing short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to enhance the city’s environment.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the commitment to leveraging the World Bank’s technical expertise and experience to tackle environmental challenges effectively and ensure a healthier environment for the citizens of Islamabad.