Chairman CDA chairs meeting on electric and feeder bus operations

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting at the CDA Headquarters on Saturday to discuss the operations of electric and feeder buses. The meeting was attended by Member Planning and Development, Member Technology, Member Finance, DG Works, Director BRT, Project Director BRT, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to Chairman CDA regarding the feeder electric buses. It was apprised that 160 electric buses have been allocated for all feeder routes, basically integrating and connecting them to various lines of the BRT network. In this project, 216 bus stops and 4 depots would be established at strategic locations, complemented by a robust charging infrastructure to support operations.

The meeting was briefed that 4 feeder routes, inaugurated in July this year, are already operational, with a significant increase in their daily ridership. Furthermore, on December 25 this year, an additional 4 routes were introduced, further expanding the network.

It was highlighted that charging infrastructure has already been established at Jinnah Convention Centre and Sector H-9, while the construction of a bus depot at Zero Point is in progress, with the project to be awarded soon.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and directed that the remaining 13 feeder routes be launched soon, alongside the groundbreaking ceremony for the Zero Point bus depot. He also instructed the introduction of digital advertising boards in metro buses and terminals to enhance revenue streams and reduce reliance on subsidies, ensuring high-quality public service delivery.

Chairman CDA emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy regulations to transition all commercial and private transport in Islamabad to electric vehicles. He outlined that the CDA should lead by example, converting its entire bus fleet to electric vehicles in the first phase. Additionally, the CDA will engage with other public sector institutions and universities in Islamabad to facilitate the transition of their transportation systems to electric.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed Member Finance to develop strategies to minimize subsidy dependence and ensure financial sustainability while introducing electric buses for CDA. He urged the promotion of eco-friendly transport solutions in collaboration with citizens and stakeholders.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed the CDA’s commitment to establishing a high-quality, affordable, and environmentally sustainable transport system for Islamabad.