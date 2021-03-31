CGSS, Indonesia embassy plan online event
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio met with the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University and explored various avenues of cooperation in the education sector.
Both parties agreed to design an interesting program together to allow Pakistani youth and millennials to know more about Indonesia and ASEAN.
The first introduction of a similar program – Indonesian Contemporary Study – will be launched next month with collaboration of CGSS.
As many as13 Indonesian experts from universities and think tanks lend their support to speak on a wide range of topics from political history, foreign policy and economic development to climate change and promoting interfaith harmony.
The Indonesia embassy has planned extensive activities for the coming period. The CGSS will co-host the upcoming event along with the Indonesian embassy. The CGSS has already started preparations for the mega event, which is expected to draw huge interest from all and sundry.
Related News
CGSS, Indonesia embassy plan online event
DNA ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio met with the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam UniversityRead More
Study finds poor state of protections for freedom of expression in Pakistan
Pakistan scored only 30 out of 100 points on the Freedom of Expression Assessment Index,Read More
Comments are Closed