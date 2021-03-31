CGSS, Indonesia embassy plan online event

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio met with the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University and explored various avenues of cooperation in the education sector.

Both parties agreed to design an interesting program together to allow Pakistani youth and millennials to know more about Indonesia and ASEAN.

The first introduction of a similar program – Indonesian Contemporary Study – will be launched next month with collaboration of CGSS.

As many as13 Indonesian experts from universities and think tanks lend their support to speak on a wide range of topics from political history, foreign policy and economic development to climate change and promoting interfaith harmony.

The Indonesia embassy has planned extensive activities for the coming period. The CGSS will co-host the upcoming event along with the Indonesian embassy. The CGSS has already started preparations for the mega event, which is expected to draw huge interest from all and sundry.