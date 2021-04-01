CGSS discusses upcoming online event with Indonesian envoy

This internship program is being jointly organized by the Embassy of Indonesia to Pakistan and the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad. It was agreed that this internship program will benefit the academic linkages between both countries.

Staff Report

ISLAMAAD: A meeting was held between Adam MulawarmanTugio, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, and Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Islamabad.

During the meeting modalities related to the upcoming online international internship program were discussed. This internship program is being jointly organized by the Embassy of Indonesia to Pakistan and the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad. It was agreed that this internship program will benefit the academic linkages between both countries.

It was also discussed that CGSS will work in collaboration with various institutions and think tanks in Indonesia.

The ambassador appreciated CGSS’s efforts in enhancing cultural, academic, and diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.