Certificate distribution of faculty training programme for fresh PhDs

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – A certificate distribute ceremony was held at National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC Islamabad marking the culmination of a comprehensive training programme designed to enhance the teaching, research, and professional capabilities of participants. The event was chaired by Dr. Ehsan Ullah Kakar, Vice Chancellor, University of Loralai.

The programme comprises 23 participants, all fresh PhD graduates under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Programme (IPFP). Representing diverse disciplines, these participants received rigorous training focused on teaching excellence, research skills, and professional development.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad, highlighting the programme’s objectives and its role in fostering excellence among new faculty members. Participants shared their transformative experiences during the programme, reflecting on how the training equipped them with skills to meet the challenges of higher education.

Managing Director NAHE, Dr. Noor Amna Malik emphasized the importance of professional development and lifelong learning in her address, inspiring participants to continue striving for academic excellence.

Dr. Ehsan Ullah Kakar commended the initiative and underscored the significance of such programmes in strengthening higher education in Pakistan. He also distributed certificates and souvenirs among the participants, acknowledging their dedication and successful completion of the programme.

Faculty development is essential for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in higher education settings. By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university faculty, institutions can better contribute to multiple SDGs. Faculty development aligns with and supports various SDGs including SDG-4 (Quality Education), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-13 (Climate Action) and SDG-16 (Peace, Justice and strong Institutions).

By investing in faculty development, educational institutions can significantly advance the SDGs, ensuring quality education for all and fostering innovation, and promotes sustainable development across various sectors.

The programme featured modules on teaching strategies, research skills, and professional growth, reflecting NAHE’s commitment to capacity building and quality education in Pakistan. The ceremony concluded with a note of gratitude to all stakeholders and participants for their contributions to the program’s success.