Ceremony organized in remembrance of H.M. King Rama IX at Thai embassy

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 /DNA/ – Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad organized a ceremony in remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Ambassador Chakkrid Krachaiwong led Team Thailand in Pakistan and their spouses, to the ceremony which was held to mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great who has worked tirlessly for the well-being of all Thais during His 70-year reign.

After the event, Embassy’s Officers provided essential commodities including masks to the Pakistani staff of the embassy on the occasion.