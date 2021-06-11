CDA to install modern LED lights in Islamabad streets

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to convert all the existing street lights of the Federal Capital from sodium lights to modern LED lights. This decsion of conversion will not only make maintenance of street lights easy but will also save electricity cost.

In light of these instructions, the E&M department has started to work immediately.

There are 42,000 sodium street lights in islamabad.when these lights will be converted to modern LED lights,it will save up to 40 million rupees per month in electricity bills.

Earlier, the E&M department has restored more than 85% of the street lights in all major highways, streets, green belts and parks of Islamabad.

Furthermore, on the direction of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, special teams have been constituted to fix open and bare power lines and other such defects before the rainy season so that the public can be saved from any untoward incident.