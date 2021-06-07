Monday, June 7, 2021
Main Menu

CDA suspends officials involved in wastage of water

| June 7, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 – Area supervisor and driver of a water tanker were suspended immediately and inquiry has been ordered by competent authority after a responsible citizen has shared with us this video regarding wastage of such a precious resource  in the capital.

CDA Management, while taking immediate notice & action, has initiated disciplinary proceedings and have placed the services of area Supervisor of city sewerage division Haji Rassan khan and driver of the tanker irshad Mash under suspension with immediate effect.

The CDA management   urges our citizens to keep on pointing out whenever they notice any such violation. It’s  our collective responsibility to protect and manage our resources.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Webinar on Armenia’s deadly harvest in Karabakh

DNA ISLAMABAD: International Webinar on Armenia’s Deadly Harvest in Karabakh: Mines, War Crimes and the PeaceRead More

CDA suspends officials involved in wastage of water

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 – Area supervisor and driver of a water tanker were suspendedRead More

Comments are Closed