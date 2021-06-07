CDA suspends officials involved in wastage of water

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 – Area supervisor and driver of a water tanker were suspended immediately and inquiry has been ordered by competent authority after a responsible citizen has shared with us this video regarding wastage of such a precious resource in the capital.

CDA Management, while taking immediate notice & action, has initiated disciplinary proceedings and have placed the services of area Supervisor of city sewerage division Haji Rassan khan and driver of the tanker irshad Mash under suspension with immediate effect.

The CDA management urges our citizens to keep on pointing out whenever they notice any such violation. It’s our collective responsibility to protect and manage our resources.