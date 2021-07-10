CDA strives to make Islamabad cleanest and greenest capital

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 /DNA/ = Capital Development Authority (CDA) Department Teams of Sanitation, City Sewerage and other departments have been collecting garbage, sewerage and other tree wastes due to rains and storms from major highways, roads, streets and other places in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chairman CDA Amir Ali, CDA Department teams of Sanitation, City Sewerage and other departments started raining the city from 8 am onwards. Work began to clear major highways, roads and streets from falling tree waste, sewage / drainage water. Ninety-nine percent of the complaints have been resolved so far. Sanitation staff, officers and city sewerage staff in their respective offices are always engaged in resolving people’s grievances and completing their work.

Regarding the rains in Islamabad, the CDA chairman while issuing instructions said that the rains are starting from Saturday and CDA sanitation, city sewerage and all concerned agencies should be activated.

n this regard, to save the citizens from any problem, sanitation staff and city sewerage staff will be present everywhere from 8 am to make it possible to clean the drainage holes and sewerage on the roads.

Along with this, the street lights department has been directed that all street lights should be restored even during rains and it should be ensured that no bare wires are seen anywhere.=DNA

