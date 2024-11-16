CDA Hospital celebrates World Diabetes Day

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Capital Hospital, Islamabad, marked World Diabetes Day with a special event organized by the Endocrinology Department. The event was attended by key medical professionals, including Executive Director CDA hospital Dr. Naeem Taj, Head of the Endocrinology Department Dr. Sarwar Malik, Deputy director Dr suleman and all the specialist of capital hospital Islamabad

The primary objective of the event was to raise awareness about diabetes, its increasing prevalence, and to promote preventive measures to control and manage the condition effectively. Dr. Naeem Taj, Executive Director of CDA Hospital, delivered an insightful address, emphasizing the growing threat of diabetes and the importance of public education to prevent and manage the disease. He said, “Diabetes is a global health challenge, and on this World Diabetes Day, our focus is on creating awareness about this disease and encouraging individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles and preventive measures.”

Dr. Sarwar Malik, Head of the Endocrinology Department, spoke in detail about the different types of diabetes, their symptoms, and the significance of early diagnosis and proper management. He stressed, “Diabetes can be effectively controlled with timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Public awareness about its signs and early intervention is critical to reducing its long-term complications.”

Medical Officer Dr. Hina Inayat offered valuable guidance on lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments that can prevent the onset of diabetes. Dr. Maria Shafi highlighted the latest advancements in diabetes care and along with fellows Dr. Hanan and Dr. Akram highlight the treatment and complications related to diabetes.

Respected executive director CDA hospital Dr. Naeem Taj concluded the event by emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and supporting efforts to reduce the burden of diabetes in the community. “We will continue to offer education, care, and preventive services to ensure that individuals at risk can manage their health effectively.