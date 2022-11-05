CDA gears up anti encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5: /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman Younis presided over an important meeting at CDA headquarters regarding elimination of encroachments and illegal constructions from city. The meeting was attended by Member Planning, Member Estate, DG Enforcement, CEO MCI and other officers of concerned formations.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis issued instructions that to further improve the mechanism of the enforcement wing, the proposals should be submitted as soon as possible regarding introducing innovation and reform to deal with encroachments issue. He said each zone be supervised by a competent and well trained officer with his staff will that a staff so that wherever illegal constructions or encroachments are taking place, they can be identified timely.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis issued further instructions that after completing the survey of illegal buildings and illegal constructions,report should be submitted at earliest so that comprehensive and consolidated strategy be evolved to ensure timely actions against illegal constructions and all departments including Estate, DMA, MCI and ICT will jointly carry out actions against encrochers.The retrieved should be immediately handed over to the Environment Wing and horticulture work will be started there to further enhance the beauty of the city.

Chairman CDA Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis further said that the protection of government land is our top priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.Objective of these measures is to keep Islamabad clean from illegal constructions and encroachments.