CDA decides stone pitching of natural rainwater streams

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has decided stone pitching of natural rainwater streams across the city by introducing its own new project to make them environmentally friendly.

According to the details, on the special instructions of CDA administration, the MPO department has started stone pitching on the slopes inside and outside the natural streams of the city to make them environment friendly and clean.

The purpose of pitching is to make the drainage system clean and proper. Moreover, the pitching of the slopes and sides will not only make the drains clean and environment friendly but also the water will be filtered by the said stone pitching.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Stone Pitching controls the flow of storms and rain water, prevents streams from blockage. The stone is environment friendly as well as wildlife friendly, as it provides wildlife with access to drinking water, and makes it easier for animals to get in and out of streams for water.