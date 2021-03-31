CDA conducts operation against illegal constructions

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments.

In this regard,.According to details, CDA has launched a large-scale operation against illegal constructions in Newmal villages and Mouza Riyadh by occupying very valuable government lands worth billions of rupees.The land mafia first established illegal encroachments on government lands through mud constructions, then started occupying government lands.

However, a mega operation was carried out by inforcement department in a timely and immediate. During the operation, 60 huts, 45 mud houses, 5 buffalo pens, four walls and other illegal structures were demolished on a large scale. During the operation, more than 200 kanals of government land worth billions of rupees have been relinquished. Meanwhile, in an operation against an illegal two-room house in G-8/4 it was demolished, and in I-9/4 a fruit and vegetable stall has also been demolished while conducting operation against encroachments by inforcemnt department of CDA.