CDA Chairman reviews development works in sector D-12

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 (DNA) – The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) visited Sector D-12 and reviewed the ongoing development works. Member Engineering, Director Environment, Director Sector Development and other concerned officers were also present during the visit to the parks and road infrastructure of the said sector.

Competitive work should be completed immediately. Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed on the occasion also directed the concerned officers to make the ongoing works in the said sector more efficient and expeditious. He said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, carpeting of all major, minor and major highways of the said sector should be completed.

Providing the best road infrastructure is our top priority. Chairman CDA said that the parks should also be upgraded immediately to provide better recreational facilities to the residents of the said sector while new parks should be created where new parks are needed.

Facilities in the parks should be further improved. Swings, flowers and fruit trees should be planted, walking tracks in the parks should be maintained in proper condition. Parks should be cleaned by cutting down trees and wild grass immediately.

He said that no compromise would be made on the provision of facilities and services to the residents of the said sector, all the concerned officers should take stock of the ongoing development works in the said sector and further improve and speed up the development works of the sector after Eid.