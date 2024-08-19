CDA Chairman: Over 150 services to be accessible via Islamabad Super App

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – A meeting regarding the Online Building Plan Approval System was held on Monday under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Nauman Khalid, Technology & Digitalization gave a detailed briefing on the online system.

The approval of building plans both for residential and commercial will be made through the Online Building Plan Approval System. The online system will enable citizens to process their cases regarding their houses and commercial building plans for approval from any corner of the world. Besides, citizens will not only be able to check the status of their cases online but also get updates of their case from the online system.

Under the Online Building Plan Approval System, architects will also be registered on this system. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that CDA’s officers and staff concerned should be imparted necessary training before the lunching of this system. Besides, the necessary IT equipment should be provided to all concerned for successful operation of this online system.

The Chairman further stated that CDA is striving hard to provide all related services to citizens at their doorstep. He added that CDA is launching a super app for the citizens of Islamabad through which more than 150 services can be accessed from home.