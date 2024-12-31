CDA Chairman orders quick NOC issuance for gas pipeline replacement

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with the General Manager (GM) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on promoting mutual cooperation between the two organizations and held detailed discussions on resolving gas-related issues in Islamabad.

The GM SNGPL apprised that work on replacing the aging gas pipeline network in Islamabad’s main sectors would commence soon. In response, Chairman CDA directed the Engineering and Environment Wings to promptly issue NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to facilitate this process. He assured SNGPL of CDA’s full cooperation in the replacement of old gas pipelines.

The GM of SNGPL further shared that measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Islamabad’s residents during peak meal times in the winter season. He stated that SNGPL is implementing an effective strategy to improve gas pressure across the city.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the importance of providing an immediate gas connection for the Gandhara Citizen Club in Sector F-9. He also appreciated SNGPL’s efforts in ensuring the timely relocation of service lines for mega projects.

The meeting concluded with both CDA and SNGPL reaffirming their commitment to strengthening future collaboration and working together to address infrastructure and utility challenges in Islamabad.