CDA Chairman meets with ADB delegation to seek collaboration on key Projects for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation to discuss key initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and services. The meeting was also attended by CDA members, NESPAK consultants, and senior officers from the authority.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa warmly welcomed the ADB delegation, underscoring the significance of their partnership in advancing critical projects for Islamabad. He stressed the need for exploring potential avenues of collaborations and ADB’s support in various areas such as water resource management, eco-friendly transportation including Intercity Bus Terminal for Islamabad, and the development of bicycle tracks.

The meeting discussed Islamabad’s water issues and challenges of Islamabad, including supply-demand gaps, inequitable distribution, water theft and leakage. The discussion also covered the potential of a major water projects to secure long-term water supply for Islamabad.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stressed the importance of introducing different intervations, including net metering, revised tariffs, and improved revenue systems. He stated that the shortage of water is the real issue of Islamabad which needs to be addressed at the priority level. He highlighted that after the establishment of Islamabad Water Agency, we can better focus on water issues and would enable Islamabad to secure international funding. He directed to and prepare short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans for addressing the water issues.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the project of bicycle tracks. It was briefed that topographic surveys have been completed. It was briefed that the cycling tracks will be introduced on Margalla Road as a pilot project, stretching from the Diplomatic Enclave to F-8 and F-9 Park including service roads.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that the green belts must be preserved during construction of cycle tracks. He also emphasized the need to involve companies interested in bike-sharing systems and to establish bike stands, seating areas, and pedestrian crossings to support the project.

During the meeting, the project on urban mobility was also discussed including the Islamabad Bus Terminal and the integration of electric buses into the city’s transportation network.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to prepare of converting commercial buses into eco-friendly vehicles and emphasized the importance of establishing electric charging stations.

These efforts align with CDA’s vision of promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

The collaboration between CDA and ADB highlights a shared commitment to sustainable urban development, addressing critical issues, and enhancing the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents.