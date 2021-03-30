CDA chairman chairs DWP meeting at CDA secretariat

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) chaired the meeting of the Development Working Party (DWP) at CDA secretariat in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The project of Khayaban-e-Iqbal service road and expansion of roundabout beside F-10 road approved during the meeting. The project of Rs 205.102 million will resolve the traffic issues and control the intensity of road accidents.

The development of residential apartments for at the cost of Rs 15184 million for the residents of slums and people have low income in Frash Town was also approved during the meeting.

Under this project, 1560 apartments will be constructed in the first phase. They would be auctioned by CDA to get the developmental cost.

In the next phase, 400 apartments will be constructed which will be allotted to the residents of slums of other areas. In the third phase, 2000 apartments will be constructed which would be registered with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to give them to low salaried people.

The project of expansion and upgradation of signalized intersection connecting Murre road to Serinagar Highway with the cost of Rs 361.60 million was also approved during the session. PC1 of the developmental work of sector D 12 with the cost of Rs 2628.990 million was also approved during the meeting.