CDA Board decides to hand over metro bus service affairs to a private company

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 /DNA/ – The meeting of the Capital Development Authority Board was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by the members of the CDA board.

During the meeting, different agendas were taken into consideration and various projects were also approved.

The CDA Board during its meeting approved handing over the affairs of metro bus service to a private company at the comparatively lowest rate of all the metro bus services operating in Pakistan. Similarly, approval was also given in the meeting for the construction of segregated tracks for Green and Blue Line buses to FWO under section (42) F of PPRA rules.

Moreover, approval was given to award contracts to NLC for construction of metro stations at various locations. Similarly, summary for consultancy for public transport was also presented in the meeting.The board directed to revise the summary and present it in the next board meeting.