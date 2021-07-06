CDA approves increased number of beds at capital hospital
ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 (DNA) – Chairman CDA has approved to increase the number of beds in the new under construction block at Capital Hospital from 100 to 150 to provide maximum medical facilities to the people.
The Chairman CDA while instructing the management in view of the increasing number of patients and public needs said that the number of beds in the under construction block in CDA hospital should be increased from 100 to 150 in which male and female wards with 31, 31 beds will be constructed on ground floor, first floor and second floor.
In addition, two of the four VIP rooms should be removed and another ward with 30 beds should be constructed.
In addition, the third floor of the block will consist of 19 rooms including angiography, ECG, ECO, EIT, OPD and doctors’ rooms. On the third floor, electricity, marble, ceiling and other development work is going on.
Chairman CDA said that It is to be noted that PC-1 worth Rs. 176.611 million was approved in the financial year 2020-21, out of which 70% of the work has been completed . He also issued orders to speed up the work.=DNA
