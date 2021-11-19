Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss regional issues over phone – sources
The Turkish foreign minister and his Russian counterpart held a phone conversation on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional developments, the sources added.
