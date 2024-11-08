CASS and NICAT sign joint synergy charter

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8 /DNA/ – The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and the National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) signed a Joint Synergy Charter in Islamabad, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s aerospace innovation and security collaboration.

Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), President of CASS, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing research in the domains of Aerospace, Emerging Technologies and Security. He was followed by Mr Ayub Ghauri, President of NICAT, who underscored the critical role of technological incubation in achieving self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

The CASS-NICAT Joint Synergy Charter formalises a collaborative framework for fostering aerospace innovation, research, and development, strengthening Pakistan’s position in this critical field. It signifies a shared vision for enhancing Pakistan’s aerospace capabilities through concerted Research and Development efforts.