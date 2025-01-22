“CASS and CISSAJK Sign Joint Synergy Charter”

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA):The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and the Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISSAJK) have formalised a strategic partnership by signing a Joint Synergy Charter in Islamabad. The charter outlines a framework for collaboration in areas such as conducting joint academic research, conferences, and seminars; publishing collaborative research and exchanging academic literature; and sharing institutional expertise, to enhance and promote narratives on key national security issues, especially the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir conflict.

Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), President of CASS, underscored the significance of partnerships in advancing research on critical national and regional issues. He highlighted the need for focused efforts in narrative-building and the role of social media in shaping public policy. He also praised CISSAJK for its unique contributions, particularly its ground-level insights into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir conflict. ‘CASS has always prioritised collaborative efforts to address challenges in emerging technologies and security. Our partnership with CISSAJK is a step towards combining expertise to tackle pressing issues like the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,’ he said. He further noted CASS’s early efforts to unite think tanks following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, highlighting the importance of such coordinated efforts.

Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISSAJK, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, underscoring the importance of joint research in shaping national discourse. She acknowledged the valuable opportunities the collaboration presents, including capacity building, knowledge sharing, and policy impact.

Researchers from both institutions shared insights on their ongoing work and highlighted current research endeavours during the visit.