CAMEA organizes roundtable discussion titled ‘Pakistan and the Muslim World’

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) organized a roundtable discussion titled, ‘Pakistan and the Muslim World’ under the Grand National Dialogue being conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

The discussion was held under the Chatham House Rule. The keynote speaker for the discussion was Ambassador Khalid Mahmood.

The discussion revolved around Pakistan’s relations with the Muslim World and growing issues of Islamophobia, revival of JCPOA, increasing Arab states rapprochement with Israel, India’s growing ingress in the Gulf and the question of Pakistan’s recognition of Israel.

A select number of participants attended the meeting and shared their views on the topic.