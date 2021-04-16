Cabinet reshuffle proves PM’s failure: PML-N



ISLAMABAD: Opposition party PML-N has criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to reshuffle the federal cabinet, saying it proves the premier has “failed at his job.”

On Friday, PM Imran Khan once again assigned members of the cabinet different portfolios. Among other prominent changes, the prime minister handed the portfolio of the Finance and Revenue Ministry to prominent banker Shaukat Tareen.

“In less than three years, this is the fourth finance minister to take up the portfolio,” said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson, Muhammad Zubair said the prime minister has yet again changed his team, adding that

it proved he had failed at his job. Pointing out that the prime minister relived Hammad Azhar from the Ministry of Finance and did the same to Omar Ayub after taking the charge of the Ministry of Energy from him, he

said these were only “temporary changes”. “No improvements will come about due to these [changes],” he said.