Cabinet committee to review TLP ban

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 25 (DNA) – The federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair has referred the review of the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to a committee of the Interior Ministry.

A three-member review committee of the Interior Ministry will now hear the request to withdraw the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, briefing the media about the cabinet’s decisions in Islamabad on Tuesday, said “The review committee of the Interior Ministry will include officials from the Interior Ministry and the Law Ministry.”

The minister said that there is a process of unbanning any organization and the cabinet has approved the establishment of an Interior Ministry committee to review the ban on the TLP.

Cabinet has given approval to a special CPEC Business visa to facilitate the Chinese investment in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said this will enable the Chinese investors to get their visas within 48 hours and get the security clearance in 30 day.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “We want action against the social media team of Election Commission (ECP) and we expect the ECP Commissioner to take action who was responsible for that tweet and explain the position.”

The minister said, “The federal cabinet expressed their concern on the ECP tweet. Babar Awan briefed the cabinet on the electoral reforms.” The federal cabinet meeting also approved two years visas for Chinese investors.

The meeting also extended the Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Pact for six more years. Also, the federal cabinet validated the decision of the Reforms Board taken on April 29.