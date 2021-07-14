Bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine
ISLAMABAD – /DNA/ – This morning a bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa Province, plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast. Further investigations are underway.
According to preliminary reports, nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis lost their lives. Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project.
The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely in contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation.
The Government and people of Pakistan extend sincere condolences to the families of Chinese and Pakistani workers who lost their lives in the incident. We also pray for quick recovery of the injured.
Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.
