Bulgarian deputy PM wishes Pakistan on national day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 (DNA) – The deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva has Tuesday wished Pakistan on its national day being observed today and hoped for peace and prosperity for Pakistanis.

Taking to microblogging-site Twitter earlier today, Zaharieva said, “On Pakistan’s National Day wishing the country and its people peace, health & prosperity!”

On #Pakistan’s National Day wishing the country and its people peace, health & prosperity! I believe that the good traditions of our bilateral relations create strong basis for widening and deepening of the cooperation between

She said addressing her Pakistani counterpart, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, she believed that the good traditions of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Pakistan “create strong basis for widening and deepening of the cooperation”.

It may be noted that the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a truly Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. It is a public holiday today. = DNA

