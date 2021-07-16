Bulgaria keen to deepen relations with Pakistan, says Ambassador Irena

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Bulgarian Ambassador Ms Irena Gancheva said that Bulgaria is serious about expanding trade, economic and political relations with Pakistan and she started her diplomatic assignment as an ambassador to Pakistan two months ago. She expressed these views during a meeting with Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum at her embassy in islamabad today . Ahsan Bakhtawari and Waqar Bakhtawari were also present on the occasion.

The Bulgarian Ambassador said that peace in Afghanistan is important not only for Pakistan but for the whole world and Pakistan’s efforts in this regard are commendable. She said that the next government of Afghanistan should have international acceptance and it Global and constitutional issues must be taken into account which will lead to the regional peace stability and development.

Zafar Bakhtawari, chairman of the Pakistan Cultural Forum, said on the occasion that after Russia, the United States has also left Afghanistan without forming a joint government and now all its responsibilities fall on Pakistan , Afghanistan’s and their neighboring countries .We must work together to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Waqar Bakhtawari called for the development of trade relations with Bulgaria and assured full cooperation from his organization in this regard. Zafar Bakhtawari presented his book “Jahan Dost” to the ambassador on the occasion.