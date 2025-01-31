Building Peaceful Seas: The AMAN Dialogue’s Role in Regional Stability and Growth

By Elmaan Intikhab Qureshi

The AMAN Exercise, initiated in 2007 by the Pakistan Navy, is a flagship maritime event whose purpose is to foster international cooperation for maritime security. This forum is hosted every two years by the Pakistan Navy and addresses key safety issues in Indian Ocean Region while promoting measures for peace which in turn promotes trade and resource conservation. This initiative aims to enhance regional cooperation and stability by bringing together the navies of different countries. It has expanded significantly by including a prominent component of Pakistan’s International Maritime Conference (IMC). Over the years, the IMC evolved into the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) broadening the platform to include discussions on trade, technology, and the blue economy alongside maritime security.

Retaining its original spirit of peace and collaboration, it has now been remodeled as the AMAN Dialogue, while enhancing the scope to encompass global maritime challenges and cooperation among allied navies and international stakeholders. The AMAN Dialogue, aptly described as a beacon of international maritime unity, is instrumental in covering naval capabilities and intellectual communities from every corner of the globe to tackle common challenges facing the world’s oceans.

The Pakistan Navy plays a crucial role in realizing the vision. Recently, the Pakistan Navy rescued 23 Iranian fishermen stranded at sea, demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian values and regional solidarity. Situated strategically along the Arabian Sea, Pakistan’s coastal regions and waters are essential to the vitality of international trade and communication. Through conduct of efforts, Pakistan promotes a safe maritime environment for all, viewing peace at sea as a foundation for sustainable development and shared prosperity across the region.

The Indian Ocean is a region ridden by complex geopolitical dynamics, which makes initiatives like the AMAN Dialogue increasingly significant. As a key maritime corridor, the Indian Ocean Region is vital for global trade, energy supplies and economic connectivity, making its stability crucial. However, the region faces various non- traditional security threats, including piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling and environmental changes. These issues, coupled with the strategic ambitions of major powers, underscore the need for cooperative frameworks that prioritize open, secure, and peaceful seas, reinforcing the IOR’s role as a zone for collaborative security rather than rivalry. The AMAN Dialogue aims to address all these issues while providing a platform to bring together experts from around the world.

The AMAN Dialogue reflects this commitment to peaceful and secure seas. What began as a modest initiative to foster regional cooperation on maritime issues has evolved into a global platform, now attracting more than 50 nations to collaboratively address maritime challenges. The dialogue’s objectives have expanded to encompass new areas, including environmental conservation, responses to climate change, and the development of a sustainable blue economy. In February 2025, the AMAN Dialogue will host its largest gathering yet, providing an invaluable opportunity for countries to build partnership and share knowledge for the benefit of the world’s oceans.

The theme of “Secure Seas: Prosperous Future” lies at the heart of the dialogue’s mission. The AMAN Dialogue aims to create a resilient network of maritime stakeholders dedicated to fostering peace and shared prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. Central goals include promoting stability, safeguarding SLOCS, and supporting cooperative relationships among navies and civilian agencies. Through this cooperative framework, the AMAN Dialogue empowers countries to work together on humanitarian missions, environmental protection, and sustainable economic development, transforming the Indian Ocean into a region of shared resources and opportunities.

Pakistan’s leadership in the AMAN Dialogue reflects its commitment to regional solidarity and peaceful maritime engagement. The AMAN Dialogue’s emphasis on building strong, peaceful relationship among stakeholders has fostered greater understanding and reinforced the idea that the seas are a shared resource. By encouraging dialogue, joint training exercises, and the exchange of best practices, the forum enables nations to work together on solutions that benefit all, transcending borders and building trust across the Indian Ocean Region.

This vision ensures that the region’s waters remain open, inclusive, and supportive of a thriving blue economy that benefits coastal communities, regional trade, and the global economy. The AMAN Dialogue encourages partnerships to address key policies such as combating maritime piracy, eliminating illegal fishing, and providing humanitarian services, all of which strengthen diplomatic relations and help achieve the vision of peaceful and secure oceans. By aligning efforts to foster a culture of peaceful seas, the AMAN Dialogue brings hope and sets a course for a more stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region. Its continued focus on sustainable practices and international partnerships reflects a commitment to shared progress, demonstrating that secure, peaceful seas are the foundation of a prosperous future. Organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMAO, Pakistan’s leading maritime institute focused on maritime research and policy, the AMAN Dialogue 2025 embodies these values and goals.