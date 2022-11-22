British HC, PCB Chairman Rameez call on Imran Khan

LAHORE, NOV 22 (DNA) — British High Commissioner Christian Turner Tuesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park to inquire about his health and express good wishes.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and Central Senior Vice President of PTI Fawad Chaudhry also participated in the meeting. All of them gathered at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to inquire about his health and express good wishes for him to get well soon.

High Commissioner Christian Turner severely condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and gave a briefing about the British cricket team’s visit to Pakistan. PCB Chairman gave a briefing about the lease of Gaddafi Stadium to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan directed the Punjab Government to ensure high-end security arrangements for the British Cricket Team during their visit to Pakistan and expressed good wishes and wished good luck to them. =DNA