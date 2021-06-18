British Council recognises academic credibility of AIOU

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 (DNA) – International Collaboration and Exchange Office, AIOU organised an award ceremony for the scholarship recipients under the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls’ at the main campus of the university yesterday.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Zia -Ul Qayyum, VC, AIOU while Amir Ramzan, Country Director Pakistan, British Council was invited as the chief guest. Deans, Director Regional Services, AIOU Inam Ullah Sheikh, Registrar, Bibi Yasmin, Director Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, Sarah Parvez and Zoha Fatima from British Council, Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the British Council awarded scholarship to 19 young women studying in AIOU who are pursuing their education at M Phil level.

The scholarships were awarded on merit basis to the most deserving students from the underdeveloped areas of Pakistan. Scholarship certificates and fee cheques were presented by Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum and Amir Ramzan.

The British Council in partnership with the Government of Scotland initiated Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme to promote education for women in Pakistan. Many AIOU students applied for this scheme which will cover educational expenses of selected students for two years. However, 37 female students were shortlisted and 19 were awarded scholarships in this ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum congratulated scholarship awardees and said that awarding scholarships to our students reflects British Council’s confidence in academic credibility of the university. He further suggested that the British Council may award scholarships to additional AIOU students which was generously approved by Amir Ramzan.

The Country Director of British Council in Pakistan went on to announce the awarding of laptops to selected AIOU scholarship recipients to facilitate access to their work during the pandemic.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum thanked him and said that AIOU has reserved considerable amount of funds to provide educational facilities to the underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society.=DNA

