Blackmailing of Global Organizations through war affected Afghans

Shamim Shahid

Whether Pakistan’s powerful circles acknowledge it or not, it has now become an undeniable fact that the policies crafted by the country both for Afghanistan and for the entire global community, have completely failed.

This is why Pakistan is now heading down the path of international isolation. If China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or any other states occasionally provide Pakistan’s ailing economy with financial aid, the purpose of this assistance is not to help Pakistan but to protect the interests of the donor countries themselves. As former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has mentioned, Mohsin Raza Naqvi is actively pushing forward all the steps taken by the powerful institutions and, at times, even goes a step further to secure their approval.

After Ashraf Ghani came to power in Afghanistan, when the U.S. began working on Plan B post-9/11, the funds allocated for this plan were decided to be utilized in a way that maximized benefits for Pakistan. From the late 1960s to 9/11, Pakistan’s civil bureaucracy benefited significantly from the situation in Afghanistan, with thousands of individuals reaping the rewards. Anyone who doubts this can easily conclude by looking at the assets of those in military positions after the late Nasirullah Babar’s time. Many of those who have passed away left billions of rupees in assets for their heirs, while the fortunate ones still living are enjoying more luxurious lives than the rulers and industrialists of Western countries.

It is a reality that the external aggression, interference, and internal chaos in Afghanistan have proved to be a great opportunity for Pakistan and those in influential positions within the country. The same situation persists today, with Mohsin Raza Naqvi playing a key role in trying to marginalize Afghan refugees fleeing the wrath of the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Following his orders, a crackdown began on Afghan nationals across the country from the beginning of this year, with over 2,000 arrests made in Islamabad alone over the past seven days. Those arrested, including women and children, have been detained in various police stations and lockups. Some of the detainees even had Afghan Citizen Cards issued by Pakistan’s NADRA or Proof of Registration cards provided by the UNHCR. Among the arrested were also unfortunate workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan who did not possess national identity cards during police raids.

While this crackdown provides opportunities for Pakistan’s police and law enforcement officials to exploit and rob the helpless Afghan nationals, it also facilitates Pakistan’s one-point demand from the Afghan Taliban leadership.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict and internal turmoil in Afghanistan have resulted in more harm than benefit for Pakistan. Once, Ahmad Shah Massoud was the apple of the eye for Pakistan’s visible and invisible powers, but later he was categorized as an enemy, and a significant portion of the financial and technical aid received from the U.S. and its allies for the Afghan war was redirected to Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

However, in the second half of the 1990s, Hekmatyar was exiled in favor of winning the Taliban’s favor. After 9/11, the Pakistani government quickly denounced the Taliban, and any Taliban leadership present in Islamabad was swiftly handed over to American forces at Peshawar airport.

After 9/11, the majority of Taliban leaders no longer harbor the same sentiments toward Pakistan, although many of their close relatives remain in Pakistan. Once, the Haqqani Network was a tool for Pakistan to exert pressure on Afghanistan, but that is no longer the case. There is no doubt that, in light of the ongoing situation for the past four decades, Pakistan’s influential circles had an upper hand over other global powers and institutions. However, this supremacy has eroded due to increasing foreign interest in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Today, important intelligence agencies and powers from around the world have established their networks in Afghanistan, and countries, particularly in the West, are investing heavily there, winning the hearts of displaced Afghan nationals.

By following ill-advised policies, Pakistan is losing a great deal in Afghanistan. It is still time for Pakistan to recognize its mistakes, or it may soon face significant changes in the region.

The views expressed in the article are writer’s own.