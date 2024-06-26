BISP chairperson meets Bill Gates

Islamabad, JUN 26 (DNA) — Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid met with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The discussion centered on key initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty through skill development and economic empowerment of women.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the critical role of skill development in lifting Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries out of poverty. She stated, “Economic empowerment is a prerequisite for the overall empowerment of women. Financial independence is the key to their freedom and success. Taking beneficiaries out of poverty is our top priority, and Benazir Income Support Programme is committed to various projects to achieve this goal.”

One of the major advancements discussed was the introduction of a digital system to enhance transparency in the disbursement of quarterly stipends. This system aims to ensure that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly and securely, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the programme.

Bill Gates commended the initiatives and performance of the Benazir Income Support Programme, calling it an excellent welfare programme for those in need. He expressed his full support for the programme, acknowledging the significant progress made in combating malnutrition and increasing food security for vulnerable populations. Gates stated, “I appreciate the remarkable strides made by the Benazir Income Support Programme in addressing key issues such as malnutrition and food security.”

Chairperson Rubina Khalid extended her gratitude to Bill Gates for his continued support of Benazir Income Support Program projects. “We are deeply thankful for the support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which bolsters our efforts to empower the most deserving segments of our society,” she said. — DNA