Bilawal oblivious to PPP position in AJK: Fawad

Shujaat Hamza



ISLAMABAD, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari was even oblivious to his party position in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as only eight candidates were contesting the upcoming elections of AJK Legislative Assembly on PPP tickets.



In a tweet, he said the speech of Bilawal Zardari has clearly revealed the reality that he (Bilawal) does not know about his party’s position in AJK. He recalled that Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Ms Maryam Nawaz had run their respective parties’ election campaigns crazily in the last elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.



However it was revealed subsequently that not even one third among the total aspirants were contesting the elections on the tickets of both PPP and PML-N at that time.



Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that the Kashmiri people will reject the ‘banarsi thug’ like Bilawal in the upcoming general elections.



While reacting to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s speech, in which he dubbed Imran Khan a puppet prime minister, Farrukh Habib said that Bilawal used to make claims for victory during the election campaign of Gilgit Baltistan but their candidates forfeited security deposits. He further said the same would happen in the upcoming AJK elections. “The defeat is waiting for you in the Kashmir elections. The nation knows how you were making tall claims before the Gilgit Baltistan election but you had bitten the dust when results came out,” he said.



The minister said that Bilawal Bhutto was the heir of Asif Ali Zardari’s corruption, adding that the people of Kashmir knew that Imran Khan was their true ambassador and savior. Criticizing the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto, he said, “You and your party know nothing other than corruption.”



Farrukh said that that PTI’s position was much better than other parties in Kashmir and after the election, they would form a government there. He said that the track record showed that wherever Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz went, the PTI got record vote for there. He said that the people of Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK considered the PTI a true public party.