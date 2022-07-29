Big Story: PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected Punjab Assembly Speaker

LAHORE – Joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Sibtain Khan has been elected as the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

Sibtain Khan defeated joint opposition candidate Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar.

Sibtain Khan, a member of the former party’s provincial legislature, had been jointly nominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to run against Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, the candidate of the opposition.

The ruling alliance had the backing of 186 legislators, while the PML-N, the PPP, and a few independents MPS have 178.

The post of Punjab Assembly Speaker fell vacant due to the election of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the chief minister. The scrutiny of the nomination papers for the PA Speaker election had been completed.