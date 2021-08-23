Biden seeks to speed up evacuation process

Mess at Kabul airport leaves one more dead German and American troops “participated in a further exchange of fire”, the German army said in a statement; 21 people so far killed in Airport clashes

KABUL: Western security forces on Monday exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants.

German and American troops “participated in a further exchange of fire”, the German army said in a statement.

This was the latest episode in a chaotic operation overseen by the US army that has seen about 30,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, taking effective control of the country.

The Taliban, infamous for an ultra-strict rule during their initial 1996-2001 rule, have repeatedly vowed a softer version this time.

But terrified Afghans continue to try and flee, overwhelming the operation at Kabul airport and leading to tragic scenes in which at least eight people have died.

The Taliban’s victory ended two decades of war as they took advantage of Biden’s decision to withdraw nearly all US troops from the country.