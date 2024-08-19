BF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 (DNA): The National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a unique book on the topic of data analysis in Pakistan titled “Making Sense of Statistical Analysis: A Researcher’s Handbook for Data Analysis using IBM SPSS.”

This comprehensive work is a joint effort by renowned educational experts, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, and it thoroughly explores both the theoretical and practical aspects of SPSS, according to a news release.

Comprising ten sections and twenty-eight chapters, this book is being regarded as a significant advancement in the field of research.

It is the first book of its kind written by local authors in Pakistan, incorporating local examples to make data analysis more accessible and understandable.

The book covers a wide range of topics, from selecting research designs, choosing appropriate scales, preparing code books, data entry, data editing, data screening, and evaluating scales’ reliability and validity.

This book will prove invaluable not only for students of introductory and professional data analysis courses but also for researchers who wish to use SPSS for their research projects.

The authors have also provided all relevant SPSS data files and questionnaires on the book’s website, allowing researchers to independently analyze and improve their data analysis skills. In addition to simplifying the use of SPSS, the book serves as a practical guide for reporting results effectively.

The publication of this book marks another successful milestone for the National Book Foundation in its ongoing efforts to elevate research standards in Pakistan and encourage local authors.