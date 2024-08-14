Belarusian MTZ plant expands presence in Pakistan with new commercial contracts

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – MTZ Plant signed a strategic cooperation agreement and commercial contracts with Pakistani companies during a visit to Islamabad and Lahore.

General Director of MTZ Vitaly Vovk signed an agreement on strategic cooperation with Pakistani companies «Shahzad Trade Link» and «HBL Zarai Services».

Pakistan is a long-standing partner. In this region MTZ supplies mainly «BELARUS» tractors with the capacity of 50-80 horsepower. The new strategy of the Belarusian company in the Pakistani market is aimed at promoting machinery with a power of over 100 horsepower. We managed to reach agreements not only on the organization of promotion and sales of our machines, but also their maintenance.

MTZ is working out the possibilities of creating sites for demonstration of tractors and mobile service of agricultural machinery in different provinces of Pakistan through the existing dealer network with the involvement of new companies.

MTZ signed an additional agreement with the owner of Shahzad Trade Link, Mr. Shahzad Riaz, for the supply of tractors worth $25 million and spare parts worth $1.4 million from August to December.

In Lahore, MTZ participated in «International Food Hospitality & Beverage Industry Exhibition» and Conference. Within the framework of the exhibition MTZ General Director VitaliyVovk signed a commercial agreement with the owner of «Fecto Belarus Tractors (Private) Limited» Raza Fecto.