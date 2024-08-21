Belarus, Pakistan commit to deepening ties, exploring new areas of cooperation

MINSK, AUG 21 /DNA/ – Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, called on Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, during his official visit to Minsk from August 19-22, 2024. The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus.

President Lukashenko extended a cordial welcome to the Pakistani delegation and fondly recalled his recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Astana. He emphasized Belarus’s readiness to expand multifaceted bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, agriculture, industry, and educational and cultural exchanges.

The Honorable Speaker conveyed warm greetings from Pakistan’s leadership to President Lukashenko and highlighted the potential for further strengthening bilateral cooperation. He stressed the significance of locally manufacturing Belarusian agricultural machinery, including tractors, in Pakistan to meet the growing demands of the market. Furthermore, the Speaker expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in learning from Belarus’s expertise in industrial development and agricultural innovation, and he expressed a desire for collaboration in research.

Highlighting the importance of people to people contact, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need to streamline the visa process for Pakistani students and businessmen, for an efficient system to facilitate easier travel and exchange between the two countries.

The discussion between the leaders also focused on enhancing agricultural cooperation. Pakistan side expressed interest in importing high-quality Belarusian agricultural machinery, known for its efficiency and reliability. The meeting underscored the potential for increased economic and industrial collaboration. President Lukashenko shared the possibility of establishing multi brand centers in Pakistan for the sale and maintenance of Belarusian machinery with the possibility of joint production facilities in Pakistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted the importance of such initiatives in boosting Pakistan’s industrial sector and improving bilateral trade.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Belarus, recognizing the historical and cultural connections between the two nations and expressing a mutual desire to build on this foundation.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their readiness to continued dialogue and cooperation to further enhance the bond between the two nations, including collaboration in multilateral forums.