Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship begins

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The 10th Edition of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 began at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

This prestigious tournament is organized annually to honour the memory of the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan.

A large number of players, including Pakistan’s top-ranked athletes such as Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Meheq Khokhar, Amna Ali Qayum, Sheeza Sajid, and Soha Ali, are competing in this mega event.

The results of the first day are as under : Men’s Singles 1st Round: M. Hamza Aasim bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0,6-4; Uzair Khan bt M.Talha Khan 6-4,5-7,6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Bilal Asim 6-2,6-3; M. Salar bt M. Haziq Asim 60-3,6-4; Muhammad Abid bt Asad Zaman 6-0,6-0; Shahzad Khan bt Shehryar Anees 6-2,6-0; Heera Ashiq bt M.Yahya 6-0,6-1; Omer Jawad bt Abdul Basit 4-6,6-4,6-3; Hamza Roman bt Murtaza Hussain 6-2,6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Abubakar Talha 6-4,6-2; Saqib Hayat bt Rayan Ahmad Khan 6-1,6-0; Ahtesham Humayun bt Amir Mazari 6-4,7-5

Boys 18 & under Singles 1st Round: Azan Shahid bt Muhammad Dawood 6-2,6-2; Ruhab Faisal bt Ismail Aftab 6-3,6-3; Nabeel Ali Qayum w/o Junaid Khan; M. Salar bt Razik Sultan 6-2,6-4; Bilal Asim bt Hazrat Ali 6-0,6-0; Asad Zaman bt Ali Zain 6-2,6-4; Hamza Roman bt Talha Khan 6-2,6-3; Haziq Asim bt Hamza Hussain 6-3,6-1;

Boys 14 & under Singles 1st Round: Rayyan Khan bt M.Hamza Khan 4-0,4-0; Mozam Babar w/o M.Huzaima; Arsh Imran bt Rajam Taha 4-0,4-1