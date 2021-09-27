Bashir Arain elected unopposed as President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry(KCCI)

KARACHI: /DNA/ – Shabnam Zafar Penal candidate Muhammad Bashir Arain has been elected unopposed as President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry(KCCI) for the term 2021-2022.



In addition, Najeeb Ullah Abbasi has been unopposed elected Senior Vice President and Saeed Ahmed Phulpoto unopposed as Vice President for 2021-2022.



he added Earlier, Najeeb ullah Abbasi, M. Bashir Arain, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Muhammad nadim Warsi, Sajid Aziz Meer, Muhammad Usman Afzal, Mrs. Farhat Manzoom, Masood Ahmed Siddiqui, Rija Nadeem and Ms. Azra Bano(Woman Enterpreneurs Seat)were elected as members of Executive Committee.



Founder President Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Election Ms. Shabnam Zafar said government to develop long-term dates export policy for the growth and sustainability of the agro industry.



Newly elected President Muhammad Bashir Arain is a prominent businessman of Khairpur Dates Mandi and has been serving as the head of Dates Mandi for more than 25 years. Expressing happiness over the success in Khairpur Chamber, Founder President Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Former Vice President FPCCI Ms. Shabnam Zafar said that This is the confidence of our members in our group. We have worked for the betterment of the Khairpur business community. So that the heavy losses incurred by the palm exporters due to the corona virus can be remedied to some extent.