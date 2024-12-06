Bangladeshi diplomat receives ‘threatening letter’

‘Direct flight operation b/w Pakistan & Bangladesh to resume soon’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have registered a case on the complaint of a Bangladeshi diplomat who said he has received a threatening letter and was being followed by unidentified people.

According to the police, the diplomat, Mohammad Ali Khalid, had lodged a complaint with the DIG of Islamabad and a case was registered on Thursday under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his complaint, Khalid said that he holds a key position at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Islamabad and has noticed over the past few days that some unknown individuals have been following him and monitoring his movement.

These individuals also took Khalid’s pictures and then the embassy received a threatening letter addressed to him at the embassy. This created an environment of fear and anxiety not only for him but also for the embassy staff.

A police officer quoted the diplomat as saying, “All these activities will affect the cordial relations between the two countries.” He urged the authorities to register a case, identify the culprits and ensure they are punished according to the law.

Meanwhile, The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan S. M Mahbubul Alam says the direct flight operation between the two countries will resume soon.

In a statement, he said the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will result in increased trade relations between both he countries.

The trade relationship and direct flight operation between Pakistan and Bangladesh was suspended since long, but now a pleasant change is being witnessed in the relations between the two countries following the new interim setup in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner said an exhibition will be organized for importers and exporters of both the countries in Dhaka next month with the support of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry.

Business experts are of the view that the volume of trade between both countries will be enhanced with the improvement of bilateral relation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.